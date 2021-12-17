Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Legendary Duelists: Duels From The Deep

Konami has revealed details about a new booster pack for Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with Legendary Duelists: Duels From The Deep. This particular pack will feature new strategies by famed Duelist Mako Tsunami, Nash, the alter ego of Shark and leader of the Seven Barian Emperors, and Skye Zaizen (as Blue Maiden), and will feature new cards for 3 WATER monster strategies. In total, this booster set will have 56 cards, which will contain 9 Ultra Rares, 8 Super Rares, 10 Rares, 29 Commons, and 1 card from the set will also appear as a Ghost Rare. As of right now, the pack will be selling for about $2.10 a pack when they are released on May 6th, 2022. You can read more about the set below as we wai to see images of the cards, which probably won't happen until April.

Dive into Legendary Duelists: Duels From the Deep featuring new cards for 3 WATER monster strategies used by Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL, and Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS animated series. Brand-new cards for the strategies used by famed fisherman and Duelist Mako Tsunami, Nash, the alter ego of Shark and leader of the Seven Barian Emperors, and Skye Zaizen (as Blue Maiden) splash into this upcoming set. A whale of a tale awaits with a new version of Mako Tsunami's Fortress Whale that can strike down your opponent's monster before it can attack! Pick up a pair of new WATER Xyz Monsters that let you set up a powerful Rank-Up combination that can Summon the "Number C" monsters from 101 to 107 with their effects active! And unlock a wave of new cards for Blue Maiden's Marincess strategy that'll wash your opponent away! Legendary Duelists: Duels From the Deep will also include a hard-to-find Ghost Rare version of an iconic WATER monster!