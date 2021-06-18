Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Booster Set With Burst Of Destiny

Konami revealed a brand new booster set on the way to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this Fall with Burst of Destiny. The company already has three releases happening this Fall, as we covered earlier in the week, which means between the months of October and November, there's going to be a big change in the way the game is played and how the meta will work out. This particular release will be a 100-card set that will introduce multiple brand-new themes as well as two new "Borrel" monsters, including the very first Ritual Monster for this iconic series of monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh! Vrains! The 100-card set breaks down to 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. We have more info from the team below of what will be included in this set, as it will go on sale on October 22nd for $4 per pack.

Burst of Destiny, the latest core booster for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game explodes onto the scene this fall! This 100-card set introduces multiple brand-new themes as well as 2 new "Borrel" monsters including the very first Ritual Monster for this iconic series of monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS! You can even find ways to revitalize famous cards from the past, like a whole new strategy based on the many "Penguin" monsters that have existed in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG since 2002. Burst of Destiny is filled to the brim with high-octane strategies that are ready to blast into Duelist's Decks! Here's a taste of what you can expect: Powerful DARK Dragons!

The debut of a Winged-Beast theme that can triple your Normal Summoning power and incentivizes Tribute Summoning Level 7+ monsters!

More cards for themes introduced in Dawn of Majesty and much more!

and much more! The continuation of a World Premiere theme found in Dawn of Majesty!