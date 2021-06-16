Yu-Gi-Oh TCG Reveals Three New Products Coming Fall 2021

Konami has revealed three new products this month on the way in Fall 2021 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. All three of them are set to add a little bit of chaos to the mix while also providing some awesome chances to improve your decks and give you far more creatures and weapons to attack with. It's not going to overhaul the game by any means, but a good chunk of the meta will probably see a shift once these hit the market starting in October. We have a rundown of all three of them below from Konami, including Battles Of Legend 2021, Maximum Gold: El Dorado, and Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1.

Battles Of Legend 2021 (10/1/21 – MSRP: $3.99 per pack)

Battles of Legend 2021 enters the fray this Fall! Multiply your fun with this all-foil booster set that introduces never-before-released cards from the first six Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series into the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. Battles of Legend 2021 features cards from Yugi, Zane Truesdale, Syrus Truesdale, Sherry Leblanc, Yuma, and more! Here is a quick look at what Duelists can expect: Yugi's Kuriboh Brothers are finally here! Kuribabylon and Five Star Twilight allow you to fill your field with "Kuriboh" monsters. Need an easy-to-Summon Level 5 monster to Tribute for Five Star Twilight? Joker's Knight from King's Court is a great fit!

Duelists who built or updated their Utopia Deck with the cards from Lightning Overdrive and King's Court will be thrilled to find even more cards to power up their Deck, including a new form of Utopia Ray and new cards to equip it with!

More of Sherry LeBlanc's cards from Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's make the jump from the screen to your Deck! Combine them with the "Fleur" cards from Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm to maximize their potential.

Empower your @Ignister Deck with brand-new cards that Special Summon monsters and help you dominate the field. If you haven't tried this strategy yet, many of its basic cards will be available in the 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles Mega-Packs!

Battles of Legend 2021* has nearly 60 new cards in all as well as more than 30 returning cards, including another chance to obtain the tournament mainstay, Forbidden Droplet! Each 5-card pack contains 4 Ultra Rares and 1 Secret Rare.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Maximum Gold: El Dorado (11/19/21 – MSRP: $29.99)

Gorgeous Premium Gold Rares return to give many of your favorite cards a classy new look! Premium Gold Rare Cards have raised golden outlines, borders, symbols, and icons that accentuate the artwork of and add texture to many of your favorite cards. Ten more cards get a complete makeover with new variant artwork in addition to the Premium Gold Rare treatment! You've seen the new variant artwork for I:P Masquerena on the I:P Masquerena accessories, and now you'll be able to see her in your Extra Deck. Knightmare Unicorn will also receive a new variant artwork, giving a powerful combo a new look! Maximum Gold: El Dorado will also be home to a number of new cards in addition to its many returning favorites. Fans of "Number" monsters will want to keep an eye out for a new Xyz Monster with a mind-bogglingly huge ATK boosting effect, and Duelists who have been waiting to complete their set of Premium Gold Rare Dragonmaids can do so with a Premium Gold Rare Chamber Dragonmaid! Cards that don't get the Premium Gold Rare treatment will still get a bit of gold themselves, appearing as gold-lettered Rare cards instead of the standard silver lettering. Each box will include 4 packs with 7 cards each: 2 Premium Gold Rares and 5 gold-letter Rares.

Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1 (11/19/21 – MSRP: $14.99 per set)

Learn the legends and experience the story from the beginning with Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1! It's been over a decade since the Hidden Arsenal era began, and now, Duelists can obtain historic cards from the first four Hidden Arsenal sets like they've never been seen before and learn the stories behind them in this epic collection! Bolster the Ice Barrier strategy from Structure Deck: Freezing Chains with even more "Ice Barrier" cards! Flood the field with the army of the Ice Barrier! Fortify your Fabled Deck with many core cards integral to any Fabled strategy! Capitalize on discarding cards from your hand and gaining powerful effects! Make sure to utilize the new "Fabled" cards that were featured in Blazing Vortex! With tons of new additions in Ghosts From the Past, Dragunity Duelists won't want to miss this chance to find some of the most sought-after "Dragunity" cards from the Hidden Arsenal era. Unlock the legend of this powerful WIND-Dragon Synchro strategy! All of the cards in the original Hidden Arsenal series were either Super Rares or Secret Rares, but in Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1 many of them can be obtained as Ultra Rares! Each box will have 2 standard Ultra Rares and 4 colorful Ultra Rares. The entire Ultra Rare pool is available in blue, green, purple, and the standard gold. Each Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1 box will contain one of several special collectible dice. As a special bonus, Duelists can also learn the legends of the Hidden Arsenal world! Each box will come with an insert detailing part of the Hidden Arsenal story, officially available in English for the first time! Each Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1 box contains a total of: 1 Secret Rare

6 Ultra Rares (2 standard Ultra Rares, 4 colorful Ultra Rares)

30 Commons

