Dragon Ball Super Card Game Posts 2021 Anniversary Box Survey

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released it's Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box includes 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As with previous Dragon Ball Super Card Game products, Bandai has now released a survey for collectors and players alike to gauge the fanbase's reaction to this product.

Here's what Bandai said on the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

Hello DBSCG players! Special Anniversary Box 2021 releases today in North America, and later this month in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. We want to thank our players for their patience regarding delays of this progress, and also take this opportunity to express our appreciation to everyone who has supported the Dragon Ball Super Card Game for FOUR YEARS! We'd love to hear your thoughts on this product, including your favorite designs and wishes for next year!

The form can be accessed here: https://forms.gle/XfLHstrFc4H8qAR67

Some of the questions from the form may shed light on choices that Bandai may make in future DBSCG sets. Let's take a look at some of the questions they are posing to their fanbase.

If both online and real events are held, which do you want to go?

What sort of DBSCG products would you be interested in besides Boosters, Starter/Expert Decks, Draft Boxes?

Which Dragon Ball video game do you often play now?

Did you watch DBSCG Direct Episode 1?

If you watched, which DBSCG Direct segment was interesting? Behind the Scenes (Producer and Developer's comment) Anniversary Box 2021 introduction Show off artworks from Collectors Selection Vol.2 Answering questions from players UW6 Card Sneak Peek!



Personally, I'd love to see the Dragon Ball Super Card Game release boxes with promo cards and a selection of packs that includes a mix of newer and older sets, much like the Pokémon TCG does.