Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Structure Deck: Beware Of Traptrix

Konami has revealed and renamed their next structure deck coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with Beware Of Traptrix. This particular deck is mainly comprised of EARTH Plant and Insect-Type monsters that have a few extra abilities to them and can do more than what they appear to be able to. You'll have to strategize and plan out how to lure opponents in with tactics designed to bring them a slow demise with "Traptrix" monsters, which help set powerful "Trap Hole" Trap Cards that can drop rival monsters immediately out of the Duel. Plus, it will have the ability to provide second chances to pick up iconic Trap Cards and many "Trap Hole" cards. The deck will go on sale on February 24th, 2023, for $12.

"Watch your step, the footing is treacherous and full of "Trap Holes" in Structure Deck: Beware of Traptrix! The popular "Traptrix" strategy from Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel now has its own Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Structure Deck! The "Traptrix" theme is comprised of EARTH Plant and Insect-Type monsters that may appear cute on the surface, but the closer you get the more you'll find that they're truly nefarious. This strategy revolves around "Traptrix" monsters that help you Set powerful "Trap Hole" Trap Cards that can drop your opponent's monsters right out of the Duel! In this Structure Deck you'll find key "Traptrix" and "Trap Hole" cards from the past alongside powerful brand-new cards!

Structure Deck: Beware of Traptrix also gives you another chance to pick up iconic Trap Cards and many "Trap Hole" cards! Lure your opponents to a lovely feast, where going back is not an option. Make sure to check out the Photon Hypernova booster set for more new cards that can take your Structure Deck: Beware of Traptrix to the next level!"