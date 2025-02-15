Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, yveltal

Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Leading up to Pokémon GO Tour: Unova, Xerneas and Yveltal will return to Five Star Raids. Defeat Yveltal with these counters and tips.

Article Summary Gear up for the Pokémon GO Tour: Unova with Yveltal raids in the final month of Dual Destiny.

Counter Yveltal with top picks like Mega Diancie, Shadow Raikou, and Xurkitree.

Two trainers can defeat Yveltal; four or more is safer for diverse lineups.

Catch shiny Yveltal with easier odds; know 100% IVs for the best stats boost.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Yveltal, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Yveltal Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Yveltal counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Yveltal.

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Nature's Madness

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Yveltal can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Yveltal will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

