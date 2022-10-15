Zen Pinball Party Adds Two Free New Star Wars Tables On Apple Arcade

Zen Studios revealed two new pinball tables that have been added to Zen Pinball Party on Apple Arcade, as you got new Star Wars options. The two new tables explore a couple of different characters in the lexicon of the franchise as you're getting one table dedicated exclusively to the bounty hunter Boba Fett, while the other features characters and settings from The Force Awakens. Both are available right now for you to download with the latest update to the game, and we have the trailer down below for you to see what each one does.

"Zen Pinball Party delivers the ultimate pinball experience with carefully crafted tables that are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular pinball classic themes. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on fun and unique tables featuring DreamWork Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Hasbro's My Little Pony, Williams' Theatre of Magic, Star Wars, Attack from Mars, and much more. Players can also jump into the competition with real-time online matches that pit their pinball skills against opponents all around the world."

"Earn jackpots on tables inspired by hot brands from DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and Hasbro's My Little Pony. Dive into the golden age of pinball with classic real-life Bally/Williams tables: Theatre of Magic, Medieval Madness, and Attack from Mars. Explore unique settings with Wild West Rampage, CastleStorm, and Adventure Land. Enjoy the best physics simulation in digital pinball, and onward to the biggest score. Compete with friends and family by taking turns in Hotseat mode, or take on the world in Tournaments. Earn rewards in limited-time events and customize the experience. Be the last one standing as players battle in 4-player online pinball matches. Score the highest while players mess with their opponents. Attack with bombs and unleash asteroids, UFOs, and…chickens?!"