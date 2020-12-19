Bandai Namco & The NBA Partner Up On Pac-Man's 40th Anniversary

Bandai Namco revealed this week that they have partnered up with the NBA to help celebrate Pac-Man's 40th Anniversary. According to both companies, throughout the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season, this brand new collaboration will offer several points-of-engagement for fans to enjoy the arcade legend within their favorite sport. Starting on December 22nd, you can start enjoying the NBA-inspired game content featuring fun power-ups and special mazes in the Pac-Man. There will be many more down the road, which you can read about in the quotes we have from the press release below. This is one of the more interesting partnerships we've seen Bandai Namco form this past year for the arcade icon, as they've done everything from new music to wines to special releases for the anniversary. But the fact that they managed to do something with one of the biggest sports leagues on the planet is quite the accomplishment.

"Everyone at Bandai Namco Entertainment is extremely proud and excited to bring Pac-Man together in partnership with the NBA." said Yutaka Fuse, Head of Licensing and Branding at BANDAI Namco Entertainment Inc. "The combined star-power of the NBA and Pac-Man enables us to deliver creative experiences and special products that are sure to delight fans of both brands. As we move into 2021, we will launch a new Pac-Man initiative with the aim of inspiring our fans to be engaged and stay Pac-Tive with a variety of safe in-home Pac-Tivities." "We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic and timeless brand in Pac-Man as the NBA family celebrates its impressive milestone," said Matt Holt, NBA Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "We look forward to engaging our fan base through the range of interactive video game experiences and products that Pac-Man offers."