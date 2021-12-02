This Is How Shiny Kalos Legendaries Will Look In Pokémon GO

It has now been almost seven months since the release of the first two Kalos Legendaries in Pokémon GO. The Fairy-type Xerneas and the Dark/Flying-type Yveltal were released in May 2021 as part of a major event, and since then, we have heard nothing more regarding the release of the remaining Generation Six Legendary, the Dragon/Ground-type Zygarde. Even though we have yet to see Zygarde and haven't gotten Shiny releases for Xerneas or Yveltal, the data for these Pokémon is all in Niantic's game. Let's take a peek at what Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde will look like in Pokémon GO.

Xerneas: This Legendary has two modes: Neutral and Active, both pictured to the far left. Its Shiny form replaces the black elements of both modes with white and lightens the blue elements. Interestingly, this form was seen during a fun glitch in Pokémon GO where Xerneas appeared in its Shiny form rather than its Active mode when used by players in raids. This glitch has since been removed.

Yveltal : This Legendary looks like overcooked bacon in its standard form and raw bacon in its Shiny form.

: This Legendary looks like overcooked bacon in its standard form and raw bacon in its Shiny form. Zygarde: Zygarde has multiple different Formes, but this is its standard appearance. It has quite a stunning Shiny, which looks almost like a dollop of guacamole and sour cream.

All right, maybe I should have written this after eating, but you get the picture.

Now, when will these Shinies be released in Pokémon GO? My guess is 2022. The Unova Shinies were released incredibly quickly, but the absence of Xerneas and Yveltal and the unreleased nature of Zygarde makes me feel as if Niantic is pacing these out slowly, which makes sense. There are a limited number of Legendaries that can be rolled out in raids, so it is likely that we're going to see fewer major Shiny releases in Pokémon GO grouped so closely together.