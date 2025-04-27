Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: Zen Pinball World

Zen Pinball World Adds Sixteen New Tables In Latest Update

Zen Pinball World has released a new update this month, adding sixteen new tables, seven of which are on mobile for the first time

Zen Studios has released a new update for Zen Pinball World this past week, bringing with it sixteen new tables to the mobile title. We say new for this game, because the reality is many of these have come out on their other collection, so many of these will be familiar to those who frequently play Zen's collection. However, many of them are appearing on mobile for the first time, and there are several new games that have never been added before. We have the rundown of everything added below as the content is now live on iOS and Android.

Zen Pinball World – April 2025 Update

Godzilla Pinball: Use your pinball skills to prove Godzilla is the King of Monsters! Battle rival Titans, thwart the scheming of APEX, unleash your heat ray, and face Mechagodzilla in the ultimate showdown.

Use your pinball skills to prove Godzilla is the King of Monsters! Battle rival Titans, thwart the scheming of APEX, unleash your heat ray, and face Mechagodzilla in the ultimate showdown. Kong Pinball: Embark on a journey to the homeland of the Titans to save mankind! Battle the Warbat, brave gravity storms, lead Kong to his throne, and survive this beautiful but deadly land.

Embark on a journey to the homeland of the Titans to save mankind! Battle the Warbat, brave gravity storms, lead Kong to his throne, and survive this beautiful but deadly land. Godzilla vs Kong Pinball: One will fall. Godzilla and Kong unleash their powers in this epic pinball table! Bring the fight to APEX Cybernetics and ultimately help the Titans join forces against Mechagodzilla.

One will fall. Godzilla and Kong unleash their powers in this epic pinball table! Bring the fight to APEX Cybernetics and ultimately help the Titans join forces against Mechagodzilla. Pacific Rim Pinball: Go big or go extinct. Prime your senses for a neural handshake and step into the cockpit of a Jaeger. It is on you to cancel the apocalypse!

Williams Pinball Volume 7 Swords of Fury: Unleash the fury of this 1988 solid state classic! Join the legendary Lion Man and prove your might! All in a world of sword and sorcery full of heroes, villains, and mythical monsters.

Unleash the fury of this 1988 solid state classic! Join the legendary Lion Man and prove your might! All in a world of sword and sorcery full of heroes, villains, and mythical monsters. The Machine: Bride of Pin·Bot: Here comes the Bride! Awaken the Machine by activating her vocal circuits and eyes. Or go even further and bring her to life! A legendary table from the PIN-BOT trilogy.

Here comes the Bride! Awaken the Machine by activating her vocal circuits and eyes. Or go even further and bring her to life! A legendary table from the PIN-BOT trilogy. Whirlwind: Storm Alert! Blow away the highest scores while battling the elements and capturing the wonders of our powerful nature.

