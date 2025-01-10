Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero, ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero Reveals Version 1.5 Release Details

Zenless Zone Zero has a new major update coming later this month, as the devs revealed what's coming in Version 1.5 in two weeks

Article Summary Explore New Year concert with Astra Yao and Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero's Version 1.5 update.

Battle through Endless Tower and Perpetrator Battle modes for ultimate challenges.

Try new parkour game Mach 25 and 2-player PvE Bizarre Brigade mode.

Unlock outfits and join festive events like Ridu's Got Boo and Elpis Angler Championship.

HoYoverse has confirmed a new major update will be added to Zenless Zone Zero this month, as Version 1.5 will arrive in a couple of weeks. Players will be able to see New Eridu's most well-known celebrity, Astra Yao, performing a New Year concert, as her trusted guardian, the S-level Fire Attack agent Evelyn, will also join the fight with proxies. You'll also see Ellen and Qingyi return to action just in time with the new Endless Tower: The Last Stand and Perpetrator Battle modes and a new arcade game called Mach 25. We have the details below as the update will launch on January 22.

Zenless Zone Zero – Version 1.5

During the new year, New Eridu's beloved star, Astra Yao, will perform at Starloop, the city's iconic landmark. When the main stage encircled by structures resembling a star's orbit rises, Astra will shine brilliantly in the spotlight. Yet, where there is light, shadows are never far behind. Conspiracies and schemes lurking beneath the stage threaten Astra. However, with Evelyn and the Proxy's unwavering support and protection, she will certainly triumph over all adversities.

Off the stage, as an S-Rank Ether Support Agent, Astra Yao can enter Idyllic Cadenza state, providing damage bonus to the entire squad. Even when switching Agents, she remains on the battlefield to continue buffing her teammates. Serving as the first healing character in the game, her Ultimate not only damages enemies but also restores HP to the entire squad. As Astra's trusted guardian, Evelyn is an S-Rank Fire Attack Agent whose attacks generate Burning Tether Point, and once fully accumulated, she can unleash a Chain Attack alone. After using her Ultimate for the first time, she enters Dance of Awakened Fire, where subsequent Ultimate will unlock a new animation. In addition, a new S-Rank Bangboo, Snap, is ready to capture every moment worth preserving with its camera for Proxies, while Ellen, an S-Rank Ice Attack Agent, and Qingyi, an S-Rank Electric Stun Agent, are planning their return to Version 1.5 banners.

To celebrate the Urban Video Game Festival, Mach 25, a new parkour arcade game where players can race with various vehicles, will be available at Godfinger. Meanwhile, Bizarre Brigade will add a 2-player PvE mode and introduce 7 new Dream Seekers including Wise, Belle, and members of Cunning Hares. Additionally, players can further refine their combat skills in new gameplays such as Endless Tower: The Last Stand, implemented in Simulated Battle Trial where players will ascend in phases of 10 floors with specific combat effects, and Perpetrator Battle, accessed through Hollow Zero where players need to use designated Agents, exclusive Gear, and Resonia to defeat formidable foes. Shiyu Defense and Deadly Assault will also be updated in rotation in Version 1.5 to offer players a more varied combat experience.

Beyond exhilarating battles, Proxies can dress up Agents including Astra, Ellen, and Nicole in their new outfits in the new version. By participating in the Bangboo pageant "Ridu's Got Boo" during "The Day of Brilliant Wishes," players will help Eous secure the championship and unlock various rewards, including Nicole's new outfit. Meanwhile, the Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship will offer Proxies an opportunity to hone their fishing skills and earn prestigious rewards, such as an exclusive dynamic wallpaper.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!