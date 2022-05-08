Zombie Army 4: Dead War Takes On Project Ragnarök In Latest Campaign

Rebellion Developments has released a brand new campaign for Zombie Army 4: Dead War as they are headed to take down Project Ragnarök. This brand new pack of content which you can find on PC and all three major consoles as the Ragnarök Campaign & Character Pack contains a two-part campaign mission that will take you to the heart of a lot of the issues you've been dealing with in this latest incarnation of the franchise. You'll be taking the squad on their final mission to essentially breach hell and destroy the secret project that's been the cause of the nightmare. You'll also be getting some new gear as they have added new outfits for Karl, Marie, and Josiah, so you can look all sorts of evil as you plunge into the depths. The team also has released a brand new free Horde Map called Death Collector, which is up and running for you to snag. Enjoy the trailer below as you can get the pack right now.

The nightmare is almost over, but the few surviving members of the Hell Cult have retreated deep into Hell, and have put into motion the mysterious Projekt Ragnarök. Schweiger is the only one able to guide Alpha Squad to wherever they have hidden, and to stop whatever ritual of annihilation threatens the world. In the new mission, the few surviving members of the cult have retreated deep into hell and put the mysterious Projekt Ragnarök into effect. With the help of Schweiger, Alpha Squad need to stop the plan which threatens to destroy the world. The Ragnarök Campaign & Character Pack contains: Ragnarök Campaign – Parts I & II

Future Karl Outfit – Two Hats for Karl (Robot Eye + Ballistic Helmet)

Marie Lounge Singer Outfit – Two Hats for Marie (Tilt Hat + Quick Disguise Kit)

Josiah Detective Outfit – Two Hats for Josiah (Detective Fedora + Sunglasses)