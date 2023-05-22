Cozy Butterfly Research Adventure Game Flutter Away Announced Wanna researchg butterflies and have a cozy time documenting them? Flutter Away just might be the game for you, coming later this year.

Indie game developer and publisher Runaway Play have revealed their next title, as you research butterflies in the cozy adventure game Flutter Away. The game is exactly what you think it might be, which based on the announcement trailer alone, appears to be a version of Pokémon Snap with actual real-world creatures. You will venture off into the woods, set up camp, and take your trusty camera around to different settings as you photograph butterflies in their natural habitats. Along the way, you'll document what you find in your notebook and come across some species you've never seen before. There's no major goals to this other than finding everything you can have having fun doing it, hence the cozy part. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it will be releasing a free demo during June's Steam Next Fest.

"Enter the idyllic Amazonian forest, teeming with cuddly critters. The bustling city life has become overwhelming, so it's time to take a step back and enjoy the calmer day-to-day life of a butterfly researcher in Flutter Away. Track and photograph cute creatures, become pals with the critters, and discover secret objectives in the Amazon. Be sure to cross off each important task in a nifty notebook and detail every exciting finding! Search for mushrooms, frogs, flowers and other rainforest life as a skilled butterfly researcher. Photograph discoveries to reveal more in a detailed nature journal. Encounter all kinds of creatures and plant life, build a friendship with a shy Capybara, and discover her secret! Experience the relaxing feeling of spending time alone in nature. Enjoy the soothing ambiance of the cascading waterfall, capture the magnificent hues of the sunset through your lens, and marvel at the twinkling stars that light up the night sky."

