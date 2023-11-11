Posted in: Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Candela Obscura, Demiplane, Nexus

Candela Obscura Will Be Playable On Demiplane's Nexus

Candela Obscura is coming to the Nexus digital platform as Darrington Press and Demiplane come together to support the game.

Demiplane has partnered with Critical Role's publishing wing, Darrington Press, to bring Candela Obscura to their digital platform Nexus. As they have done with other games such as Pathfinder and Vampire: The Masquerade, you'll be able to utilize the Core Rulebook, Stareguide, character sheets, and more from the game on a platform that is easily accessible and sharable between GMs and players. We got the finer details below from the company as the content will go live on November 14.

"As part of the partnership, Demiplane will launch a dedicated section for Candela Obscura on the platform, hosting both the Quickstart Guide and Core Rulebook. The Quickstart Guide material will be freely accessible in the Nexus, allowing players to create select characters and attributes, interactively explore the compendium with tooltips, delve into the game mechanics, and more. The full Candela Obscura experience features interactive character sheets, an intuitive creation process, easily accessible overviews of specialties, characters, creatures, game rules, and more – the full gambit of the game system as well as the lore, which will be available to purchase for $29.99 USD on the platform. Within the secret society Candela Obscura, individuals of varied talents work as a team—known as a circle—to investigate strange occurrences and dangerous magick, fighting back against a mysterious source of corruption and bleed. As the digital companion to the Candela Obscure Core Rulebook, Demiplane's dedicated Nexus features everything you need to start a thrilling and terrifying game session."

The core rules to play and create your Candela Obscura investigators and their circles

An overview of the turn of the century-inspired setting of the Fairelands and the city of Newfaire

A look at what lies beneath Newfaire, the ancient ruins known as Oldfaire

Pre-made sample sessions for gamemasters to learn from and expand upon into their own playthroughs

Immersive, in-world ephemera and notes, illustrations, sketches, research notes, correspondences, advertisements, maps, and more to bring the Fairelands to life

Digital dice mechanics and so much more!

