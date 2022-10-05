Zombies Have Now Returned To Call Of Duty: Mobile

Activision and Tencent Games have launched a brand new season for Call Of Duty: Mobile, as the latest incarnations has brought back Zombies. Dusting off this 'ol chestnut in time for Halloween, the game will be plagued with the undead for several weeks as they have added two new modes for you to explore. As well as a new map to play on with a haunted theme and an event to tie it all together. Along with the usual Battle Pass additions and more. You can read more details here, but we have the primary addition notes for you below.

The Return Of Zombies To Call Of Duty: Mobile!

What's Halloween without the shambling undead? This season, we're bringing back Zombies featuring two modes.

Zombies Classic: Brave Shi No Numa aka the Swamp of Death as you and your squad attempt to survive the rounds, facing an onslaught of the undead throughout. Get your Perks and hit up that Mystery Box; you'll need all the help you can get.

Brave Shi No Numa aka the Swamp of Death as you and your squad attempt to survive the rounds, facing an onslaught of the undead throughout. Get your Perks and hit up that Mystery Box; you'll need all the help you can get. Super Attack of the Undead: Deploy as a full group of survivors until one is randomly chosen at the start of the match to join the undead. In this new iteration of the mode, the match goes on until the last human or zombie is standing. Both the infected and survivors gain new capabilities as the match progresses. Do you have what it takes to make it to the end?

New Multiplayer Map: Haunted Hacienda

Halloween arrives at the lavish vineyard estate as Hacienda is transformed for the holiday, including a ghostly set of ships anchored just off the lakefront. Take the fight to the mansion — watch out for that central courtyard — or battle across the estate grounds as evening settles in on the location. Keep your head straight through the matches ahead or risk falling prey to the terror of the new haunting.

New Themed Event: Haunted Voyage

Indulge your sweet tooth and get rewarded for it in the Haunted Voyage themed event. Play matches and complete daily and weekly objectives in Multiplayer and Battle Royale to earn Halloween Coins that can be used to draw Halloween Candies. Different candies provide different numbers of points giving you access to rewards like Parachute — Sapphire Skulls, HS0405 — Electric Eel, Rytec AMR — Blue Skeletons, and the Battle Hardened — Neon Fire Operator Skin. Players who top the event Leaderboard will earn additional rewards, so complete those objectives and start hoarding those treats.