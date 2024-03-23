Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Zombiewood: Survival Shooter

Zombiewood: Survival Shooter Arrives On Nintendo Switch Next Week

Gameloft confirmed the official Nintendo Switch release date for Zombiewood: Survival Shooter, as the game arrives this Thursday.

Article Summary Zombiewood: Survival Shooter hits the Nintendo Switch on March 28, 2024.

Gameloft's mobile hit transitions to full controller gameplay.

Embark on 18 levels with over 60 chapters in a Hollywood-themed apocalypse.

Face 20 unique zombies with 30+ weapons to film the ultimate action sequence.

Gameloft confirmed this week they have a release date for Zombiewood: Survival Shooter on the Nintendo Switch, as it will arrive next week. The game has already been a pretty decent hit on mobile devices, as you'll have a chance to play the twin-stick shooter with a full controller, shooting up zombies in different scenarios as if you're one of the few survivors in a zombie movie. Will you be able to make your way through Hollywood and get out alive? We have more info about the game for you here, along with the official Switch trailer to check out, as the game will be released on March 28, 2024.

Zombiewood: Survival Shooter

In Zombiewood: Survival Shooter, players find themselves in the middle of a Hollywood-inspired zombie apocalypse that has taken over Los Angeles. You should be running for your life, but as an aspiring stuntman, your director wants to take advantage of the carnage to capture some over-the-top action sequences across 18 story-based levels and over 60 chapters, each inspired by classic Hollywood film genres, including action, adventure, romance, and more. Blast zombies in several locations including the world-famous Hollywood Boulevard, in cemeteries, mansions, beaches, and more.

While zombies are generally seen as brain-hungry pushovers, the zombies of Zombiewood: Survival Shooter are a bit more diverse. Players will come across 20 different types, each with their own unique abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, such as the finely dressed Business Zombie, the paralyzing Worker Zombie, and the zombie puppy-walking Lady Zombie. To make sure the director gets the best action footage possible, you'll need to complete different goals and objectives depending on what the scene requires. Regardless of what orders the director gives you; rest assured you'll have a powerful arsenal of over 30 upgradeable weapons, including pistols, machine guns, shotguns, crossbows, and even more powerful methods to help bust some zombie's guts.

