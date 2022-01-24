Zorya: The Celestial Sisters Reveals Inspirations Ahead Of Release

TLM Partners and Madlife Divertissement released a new behind-the-scenes video for Zorya: The Celestial Sisters ahead of its release. If you haven't had a chance to check the game out, this is a co-op strategy title in which you (if you choose to play solo) and a feiend play as the characters Aysu and/or Solveig in a quest to help bring back the night in a world that has lost slumber for some time You'll need to make your way through the workd and solve puzzles that become increasingly difficult. The latest video, which you can check out below, has tehteam talking about all of the inspirtations that went into the game, from the design and the characters to thew way puzzles were created for this title. For those of you looking to play it, the game will be released on February 8th, 2022, for both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Stranded on earth, Aysu, goddess of the night, must find her way back to the sky! Helped by her sister, Solveig, goddess of the sun, Aysu must safely navigate the shadows to regain her powers that are scattered across the never-sleeping lands of Viraj. Embark on a puzzle filled adventure where you and your partner must prove that you can communicate and collaborate to recover Aysu's powers. Shadows : Navigate the shadows cast by the environment to complete each level. Solveig controls the time of day, creating new paths for Aysu and giving both players new accessible areas.

