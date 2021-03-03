Zynga Announces They Have Acquired Echtra Games

Zygna announced this morning that they have officially acquired Echtra Games as they will be added to the umbrella of studios. For those of you unfamiliar with Echtra Games, they are a cross-platform game studio that has compiled a development team with a ton of skill who has worked on top-tier titles over the years. Especially RPG's, having a hand in Diablo, Diablo II, and the Torchlight franchise. According to the announcement today, the team will be developing a new unannounced RPG for cross-platform play in partnership with Zynga's NaturalMotion studio.

Zynga has been on a bit of a roll acquiring new studios around the country to be a part of their plans, but a lot of it has been kept quiet as to what they wanted those studios working on. Only recently did we learn about one of the major projects coming from the company with Star Wars: Hunters revealed during the Nintendo Direct two weeks ago. If that's a sign of things to come, we're going to be talking about Zynga a lot more in the next few years. Here's a couple of quotes from both companies about the deal.

"Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. I'm excited to welcome the Echtra Games team into the Zynga family," said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. "This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga's total addressable market." "Echtra Games is delighted to be joining the Zynga family," said Max Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of Echtra Games. "We share Zynga's vision that cross-platform play is an essential part of the future of RPGs and interactive entertainment and are eager to apply our vast experience and talents to this effort."