Zynga Officially Opens Pre-Registration For FarmVille 3

Zynga has officially opened up pre-registration for FarmVille 3 this morning, giving you a head start on the game before it launches in November. You can do so at the link above, which will get you in on the game the minute it launches, which will include a special starter kit of goodies to help make your farm shine from the get-go. You can read more about it below but the game will officially launch onto mobile devices on November 4th, 2021.

FarmVille 3 will feature over 150 breeds of animals ranging from chickens and cows to exotic new pets such as friendly tigers and fluffy alpacas. Players can adopt, nurture and raise baby animals including lovable chicks, lambs, piglets and many more adorable creatures. For their parenting efforts, players will be rewarded with unique farm items to help them along their journey.

Returning to the franchise is fan-favorite character Marie, who will guide and greet both the FarmVille community and new players looking to set up land for the very first time. Marie will be accompanied by a cast of more than 30 diverse farmhands. Each character will be equipped with handy skills such as baking, fishing, lumberjacking and crafting to help players on their farm-building journey. The weather is a game changer, too! Come rain or shine, players will be able to check the in-game weather forecast and use it to their advantage to boost the yield of their next harvest or fishing trip.

Players can pre-register now to stay up to date with the latest news on FarmVille 3 and be among the first to be alerted when the game launches on November 4, 2021. In the first two weeks after the full worldwide launch, players who download the game will receive a special starter kit that contains interactive welcome features, such as decorative elements and the 'Early Bird profile picture', designed to help players personalize their in-game country homestead.