Zynga Partners With It Gets Better Project For Multiple Pride Events Zynga has revealed multiple events that will be happening across nearly all of their games for Pride Month with the It Gets Better Project.

Zynga revealed this morning they have partnered up with the It Gets Better Project to launch multiple Pride-related events in their games. Fifteen different games will be holding their own Pride events, some lasting a few weeks, some the entire month, offering up limited-time games, rewards, and bonuses to players. All of which to help get the word out about the nonprofit, which is working to connect LGBTQ+ youths worldwide. What's more, zPride, a Zynga employee resource group, and Take-Two Interactice will be contributing a combined $50K towards their efforts as part of the collaboration. We got the entire list of games for you below.

Dragon City (June 22 – 27)

It's time to get your drag-on in Dragon City! In honor of Pride Month, collect a new and exclusive Pride dragon that comes with their own unique Skins, meaning you're free to be a Queen, a King, or anything in between! Discover the dragon's brave story in a special Pride Tale and find Rainbow Habitats and Tokens along the way!

FarmVille 3 (June 4 – July 2)

A rainbow-hued parade float is coming to FarmVille 3! Chad Wood, the beloved resident lumberjack, wants to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on the farm and he would love your help. With his creative chops, he builds a beautiful wagon and plans to decorate it with items collected from the farm. Join Chad on his mission to spread love and inclusivity by helping him put the finishing touches on the Pride Float – and win exclusive rewards, including Chad's Pride skin and the Rainbow Arch, along the way!

FarmVille 2: Country Escape (June 15 – 30)

Glam up your farm with rainbow flair! For a limited time, players are invited to embellish their farms with three gorgeous rainbow-themed decorations: a Fabulous Flamingo, a Proud Gnome, and a Rainbow Road. Get them this month and keep them on the farm forever.

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape (June 25 – 29)

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape is hosting a fun-filled Pride Brunch Extravaganza, and everyone is welcome! Join us for an inclusive celebration of love and acceptance with other members on the island. Help the guides decorate the party space to earn rewards. Plus, complete the quest to win a beautiful Outdoor Loveseat decoration! So come grab a seat at the table!

Game of Thrones Slots Casino (June)

To celebrate Pride Month, Game of Thrones Slots Casino will send players on a special Pride-themed quest hosted by the House of Martell. Throughout the month of June, this limited two-day event will feature Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand as players spin their way through different slot machines to earn extra coins.

Hit It Rich! (June 6 – 11)

A special guest is coming to Hit It Rich! Casino Slots – Elvira! For a limited time, in honor of Pride Month, players can join Elvira's Pride Parade in-game, spinning their way through different challenges and earning rewards along the way. Those players who complete the SlotVenture challenge will earn a huge jackpot at the end!

Merge Dragons! (June 9 – 12)

At Merge Dragons!, we are running one of our favorite events to celebrate Play with Pride. The Carnival event is a fun and colorful theme that embraces the spirit of Pride. The event banners and icons will have a special makeover to become the "Pride Parade" event.

Monster Legends (July 7 – 11)

No one's got more Pride than Pandalftone. Some even say he might be THE Pandalf, a monster that's half panda and half wizard. But that couldn't possibly be true. Could it? Follow him and his magic rainbow carpet through a unique Tales event that celebrates every kind of love, because what is love if not the strongest magic of all?

Two Dots (June 22 – 26)

It's Pride month in Two Dots, and Uncle Jack and Emily have decided to take the party to Montreal! Join them as they spend a jewel-toned evening in one of the world's most beloved queer-friendly cities (and play an amazing new Treasure Hunt). To celebrate love and freedom even more, we're giving a very special commemorative medallion to our players, which will be added to their permanent collections. Everybody say love (and Dots)!

Wonka Slots (June 8 – 11)

In honor of Pride month, Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory are rolling out the rainbow carpet for its players. For a limited time, players will have the chance to spin the reels & participate in an exclusive event to complete thrilling challenges and win epic rewards worth – up to a staggering 300 billion! Plus, we're offering a sneak peek of our rainbow-themed machine to transport players to the world of colors to celebrate equality. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event – join us for a Pride celebration you'll never forget!

Wizard of Oz Slots (June)

Pride month is hitting the Emerald City! To celebrate, Wizard of Oz Slots is treating players to special bonus #PlayWithPride challenges and rewards, including a raffle for a RARE Rainbow Pack at the end of June.

Words With Friends 2 (June 19 – 25)

Words With Friends 2 features a special Words With Pride Solo Challenge where players can advance along the Pride Parade Route to earn a beautiful new Pride Art Badge! Players can also pick up several colorful tile styles throughout the month.

Zynga Poker (June)

Zynga Poker celebrates Pride with high value pride-themed gifts that run the entire month. Starting June 1, players will receive a new gift each week, including Pride-themed table gifts ranging from Pride chips to heels and cocktails. Players can also express themselves at their virtual tables with a new sparkling rainbow emote and a new pride avatar.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!