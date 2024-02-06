Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: valentine's day

Zynga Reveals Plans For Valentine's Day Across Multiple Mobile Games

Looking for some Valentine's Day activities in your mobile game? Well, Zynga has you covered as ten games have something going on.

Article Summary Zynga rolls out Valentine's events in 10 mobile games, offering themed rewards and challenges.

Dragon City introduces 'Enemies to Lovers' series, while FarmVille 3 and 2 bring new romantic quests.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates Amortentia Season with love-inspired tasks and prizes.

Exclusive content for Monster Legends, Two Dots, and Words With Friends 2 adds to the V-Day fun.

Zygna dropped a ton of information this week about all of their mobile games that will have some sort of event revolving around Valentine's Day. Ten different games will have a themed event, which has either already kicked off or will eventually this month, as they latch onto one fo the biggest marketing holidays ever. We have the full list for you here.

Dragon City // Enemies to Lovers (Jan. 15 – Feb. 19)

Dragon City will kick off a trio of Valentine's Day-themed events. Gather around the campfire to hear the new Storyteller Dragon's twisted tale in Part I of the 'Enemies to Lovers' Valentine's event! Help the new Hanshock and Gretackle dragons piece together this ancient tale by opening storybooks full of rewards and restoring honor to their families in Part II, 'Sweet Revenge.' Only then will the new Heroic dragon, High Passion, bring back the love in time for Valentine's Day in Part III, 'Star-crossed Lovers'! Gem Lockets, Hearts of Stone, and Ancient Wedding Rings are waiting to be found, Dragon Masters!

FarmVille 3 // Sweet Nothings (Feb. 3 – Mar. 2)

Ginny's really excited about Valentine's Day and wants to make everyone on the farm feel loved and welcome. She's setting up a Valentine's Phone Booth where people can call their loved ones and express their love for one another, the old-fashioned way. She's amping it up with some Valentine's-themed goodies and fun activities so everyone can have a great time! Win romantic rewards and help Ginny make this a memorable Valentine's Day!

FarmVille 2: Country Escape // Valentine's Hearty Potluck (Feb. 14 – 26)

Love thy neighbor! Visit the farm for a Valentine's Day potluck with your fellow farmers, where each dish tells a tale of love and friendship. Craft as many meaningful recipes as you can to be crowned Farmville's loveliest farmer! Finish the event in the Gold tier to win an awesome farm hand – Cupid Cooper – who will stay on your farm forever! You can also win Stella the sanguine farm hand with the Valentine's Pass.

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape // Valentine's Day Quest (Feb. 10 – 14)

It's Valentine's Day and love is in the air! Kate wants to spread the love across the island and for each guide and guest alike. Meet each guide and hear about what (and who!) they love most and that makes their lives on the island so lovely. Get an extra boost to your earnings by completing orders and also win a special Valentine's Day decoration for your island!

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells // Amortentia Season (Feb 1 – 29)

Love is in the air with the all-new Amortentia Season in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells! Complete daily tasks for lovely rewards throughout the month of February, and share a love of puzzles with limited time special offers from Feb 9 – 15. Finally, progress through the Amortentia Adoration collection event by completing Puzzles in your Player Journey to unlock a series of Power-Ups from Feb. 14 – 17. It's going to be a magical season!

Merge Dragons! // My Sweet Valentine (Feb. 13 – 16)

Fall in love with the My Sweet Valentine event! Don't miss out on the chance to get the Goldenheart Dragon in your camp. What better way to celebrate the season of love than with the most stunning Dragons in all of Dragonia?

Monster Legends // For the Love of Monsters! (Feb. 2 – 23)

Monster Legends is celebrating Valentine's Day with a hilarious new Era Saga starring Lovestruck, a mischievous monster who loves causing trouble this time of year. But he's not the only star in this season's lineup – we're also introducing Shakespearante, a romantically revamped version of one of our most popular characters! And to give everyone something to commemorate the season, players will have the chance to collect heart-stopping rewards from a lovely new holiday Flip Challenge.

Top Troops // Share Some Love, Commander! (Feb. 14 – 17)

Because love doesn't only mean romance, Top Troops is making this year's Valentine's season about camaraderie with truly special clan offers. Every time a commander buys a Valentine's Clan Offer, they'll send rewards over to each of their clan mates – that's love, baby! Share the love!

Two Dots // Peace, Love, and Two Dots (Feb. 12 – 21)

This Valentine's Day, Two Dots is showing some big love to our players by running limited-time offers that will definitely get hearts fluttering! We're also bringing back the popular Cherished Coast Treasure Hunt as a Rewind event, where truly passionate players can score the very rare Amorous Amulet collectible. And that's not all – any players active on the big day itself will receive an extra-special Valentine's Day surprise!

Words With Friends 2 // Super Score and Valentine's Events (Feb. 5 – Mar. 3)

What's Classic is NEW again with Super Score, the newest game mode available in Words With Friends 2! Fall in love with this exciting debut Super Score event from Feb. 14 -23, and complete the exciting event goal to earn a Gold Mystery Box and the Rose Bouquet Tile Style. Additional Valentine's events include the sweetly enchanted Fairytale Flavors Rewards Pass (Feb. 5 – March 3), the sugary sweet Purple Sweetheart 24 Hour Tile Style Bundle (Feb. 14), and the minty fresh Peppermint Heart Tile Style Bundle (Feb. 16 – 22).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!