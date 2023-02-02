2 Fast 2 Furious Legacy Trailer Reminds You That This Sequel Exists Universal has released a legacy trailer for 2 Fast 2 Furious to not only remind you that this sequel exists but also to hype the Fast X trailer.

So we were right and Universal is going through the entire line-up of the Fast and Furious movies and releasing "legacy" trailers to help hype the release of the Fast X trailer. We got the first film yesterday and now we have one of the worst entries in the franchise even if it did introduce some mainstays of the series. 2 Fast 2 Furious, a title that has been meme'd into oblivion because it is the silliest title ever, came out in 2003. This film didn't have Vin Diesel in it and was a test to see if this franchise could be carried without him. The critical reception wasn't great, but the movie did make a little more at the box office than the first film. If there is anything we can remember about 2 Fast 2 Furious for now, it's how they wasted Devon Aoki. Can we bring her back to this franchise at some point? Tomorrow is another look back at the third of the series and the introduction of a fan-favorite character.

Fast X had a bit of a bumpy road last year. The production got off the ground after COVID-19 delayed the 9th entry in the series, but mere days into the production, director Justin Lin walked away amid a flood of rumors that things were not going well. Nothing was confirmed, but it sounds like things were bad enough that Lin was willing to walk away from a very large payday; however, he is keeping his producer and writing credits. Universal brought on Louis Letterier to replace Lin. They were also rumored to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a day that the production didn't have a director. These films are always massive, and Fast X is the second to last film in the franchise, with the eleventh one being the last. However, the fate of the eleventh is still a little up in the air. We don't know if Letterier will also work on that film since he was brought onto this one in the eleventh hour.

Fast X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 19, 2023.