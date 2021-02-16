2 New High-Res Images from The Suicide Squad Shows Off The Cast

There are a lot of awesome movies coming to HBO Max and theaters from Warner Bros. next year, but one that has been at the top of most anticipated lists is The Suicide Squad. When Disney decided to fire director James Gunn Warner Bros. was quick to step in and scoop him up. According to Gunn, they let him pick whatever he wanted to work on, and he picked The Suicide Squad. So the "acting in bad faith" mob got Gunn a new job, and then Disney brought him back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , so that might be the worst attempt at canceling that has ever happened. The Suicide Squad is looking better and better by the day, and these two new high-quality images from the Warner Bros. press site are very promising.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.