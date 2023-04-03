Faces Of Death Is Getting A Remake From Cam Filmmakers Cult classic horror film Faces Of Death is getting a modern remake from the filmmakers behind the underrated Cam.

Faces of Death, the popular cult classic film from the '70s, is getting a remake. Cam filmmakers Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber are both writing and directing the film, which Deadline reports will star Josie Totah from the new Saved By The Bell. Dacre Montgomery ("Stranger Things") and Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria") will also star. "Faces of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping-off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online," said Mazzei and Goldhaber in a statement.

I Never Watched The Original Faces Of Death

Bloody Disgusting has also been all over this one. They uncovered what the new film would be about: "The new plot revolves around a female moderator of a YouTube-like website, whose job is to weed out offensive and violent content and who herself is recovering from a serious trauma, that stumbles across a group that is recreating the murders from the original film. But in the story primed for the digital age and age of online misinformation, the question faced is, are the murders real or fake?"

I never watched these films. I was afraid of seeing actual death, though most of the worst parts were staged with practical effects mixing with actual footage. But the urban legend of it all spooked me to the point where I never popped the tape in the VCR. Growing up, I was told that Faces of Death featured animals being slaughtered and stuff like that, so that was not my jam. A remake like this, however, could be interesting, assuming that the death in the film is not real. At least, I hope it will not be. More to come.