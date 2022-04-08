2 New HQ Images from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went on sale this week, and it's looking pretty good for the next Marvel movie, which is about as surprising as the sun rising. We're in the final month leading into the release of the film, which means if you're looking to avoid spoilers, it might be time to start muting words on social media now. There hasn't been any word about when the premiere will take place either, so we have no idea when the social embargos are coming down. So the spoiler cautious should probably start to prepare now to be safe. Marvel has shared two new high-quality images, including a really good look at Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. He's our villain in this piece, but it's unclear exactly what part he will play.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.