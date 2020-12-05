2 New Psychedelic Posters for Wonder Woman 1984

Everyone is still reeling and wondering what the future will hold after Warner Bros. made the announcement that all of their new releases for 2021 would be coming out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. We don't really know what that is going to do for movies in the future; at the moment, it's being pitched as a one-year-only type of agreement born out of circumstance and necessity, but the first real test of it will be Wonder Woman 1984. The blockbuster has been delayed three times this year alone, and Warner Bros. finally decided to throw up their hands and release it in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th. The promotion for the movie this time around has been a bit more low key, probably because Warner Bros. has started their promotional rounds for this movie at least twice now, but they are releasing some new posters. One of them features Diana in her golden helmet, and another is exclusive to IMAX.

The question of whether or not Wonder Woman 1984 or any movie should be getting a theatrical release right now is pretty obvious; it shouldn't be. The reality is that the pandemic is far worse than it was months ago when studios refused to release any blockbusters, yet here they are releasing major movies on Christmas Day. It's irresponsible and even more so in the United States, where the country has failed to get its collective shit together when it comes to COVID-19. Other countries are starting their second wave, but the United States has dropped the ball on this so hard that we're very much still in the first wave that never actually ended. Wonder Woman 1984 looks good, it looks really good, and it would probably be amazing on the big screen, but it is not safe to do right now. Stay home and watch this one on HBO Max; the service is worth the subscription cost, and you won't risk getting infected or infecting someone you love with a deadly virus. Stay home, wear a mask, and don't be stupid.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.