Did You Catch This Moana Easter Egg in Raya And The Last Dragon?

Raya and The Last Dragon is now out in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, and it is quite good. The film continues the streak of winners for Disney, who honestly is in the middle of a new golden age of animated films these last few years. Like most people, I watch Disney and Pixar films multiple times, and starting with the second viewing; I start looking for easter eggs. I thought I saw this Moana one, but I was not quite sure. Now thanks to a Twitter user, I know that I was not crazy. Check out the Moana easter egg from Raya down below.

In Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Hei Hei from Moana can be seen when Raya first gets to Talon. pic.twitter.com/mpqadlUD2T — Movie Details (@moviedetail) March 9, 2021

What Other Easter Eggs Did You See In Raya?

"Raya and the Last Dragon" takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned, and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well."

Raya and the Last Dragon, with Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directing and Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing, stars Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya's visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend, and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land. It is out now.