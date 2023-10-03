Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: doctor strange 2, doctor strange in the multiverse of madness, marvel, Marvel Studios, scott derrickson

Doctor Strange 2: Scott Derrickson Left Over Real Creative Differences

Director Scott Derrickson confirms that he really did leave Doctor Strange 2 due to "creative differences," and there is no bad blood between Marvel Studios and himself.

When a director walks away from a high-profile project, everyone assumes that some scandalous drama must be involved. The go-to response for these splits is "creative differences," it has gotten to the point that people don't accept that directors sometimes walk away from projects because of creative differences. There has to be some other reason why this split happened. It turns out that often there isn't, and even in case of films out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, splits due to creative differences, and nothing else happens. In the case of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the film was first announced, it came with the news that director Scott Derrickson was also returning. He even got on stage at Comic-Con and told everyone that this would be Marvel's first horror movie. However, things did not work out, and Derrickson walked away, citing "creative differences." Everyone is looking for secret beef or tea, but that isn't the case. Derrickson was recently on The Playlist's The Discourse podcast. There was no drama, just different ideas about the film and separation when it became apparent that two clashing ideas would help no one, especially Doctor Strange 2.

"All I can say is that what we said publicly is exactly the truth," explained Derrickson. "We had real creative differences. You know, the movie I wanted to make and how I wanted to make it was different than–it was just increasingly obvious that we were pulling against each other. And that's how you make a really bad movie, I think. When the producer or the studio and the filmmaker are making different movies, you end up with a monstrosity, and, you know, that's why I had to bounce."

Most of the differences regarding that horror aspect Derrickson mentioned when the film was first announced at Comic-Con. It sounds like he wanted to lean much harder into the horror aspect than the studio was willing to do, and it just wasn't a concession he could see himself making and still creating a good final film. There is nothing wrong with that, and Derrickson admits that there is absolutely no bad blood or beef between himself and Marvel Studios. Derrickson confirmed that he went to the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that he's "still friends with Kevin [Feige], and everything with me and Marvel is really cool," he said. "They invited me to the premier,e and I went. And I'm friends with Sam [Raimi]. I love Sam, so there's no bad blood over that." So Doctor Strange 2 wasn't the horror movie Derrickson wanted, but maybe there is a place for him to return. We know Marvel will let creatives take more risks on shorts like Werewolf By Night than the big screen Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe that true Marvel horror story could start there before reaching the big screen.

