28 Years Later: Narrative Subversion And Praising Danny Boyle

Sony released two more BTS vignettes for 28 Years Later, with writer Alex Garland talking narrative subversion and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson praising director Danny Boyle.

Writer Alex Garland discusses the appeal of narrative subversion and working with Danny Boyle.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson praises director Danny Boyle and the franchise’s influential legacy.

New posters for 28 Years Later released, with special AMC giveaways set for opening night events.

The behind-the-scenes journey for 28 Years Later continues, and I'm personally fine with that. Sony Pictures has shown remarkable restraint in the marketing of this film for once in its existence. We love to see it, please continue to do this with movies going forward, and double points for horror movies. There is nothing more horrifying than the horror of the unknown, and we can know a ton about how this movie was made while also knowing almost nothing about the plot, story, or characters. The UK Sony Pictures YouTube channel continues to be the only one getting any of this behind-the-scenes content, though, which is still kind of lame if you're not watching international channels. We got you covered, and there have been two more in the last couple of days. First, we have writer Alex Garland on the concept of narrative subversion and how that appeals to him, as well as director Danny Boyle.

Next, we have another vignette, and this time, star Aaron Taylor-Johnson praises Boyle and the legacy of the first film. 28 Days Later was a gamechanger in a bunch of different ways and is a bar even someone like Boyle and Garland are going to have a hard time clearing in 28 Years Later, but it sounds like they have a very clear idea and theme heading into this movie, which is very promising.

Finally, we have some more posters, one from ScreenX, the next from 4DX (via IMP Awards), and the last one appears to be from AMC and has the words "thrills & chills" on it. The AMC poster is part one of a two-part series that will be given away during "opening night fan events." Tickets for those can be found here. Aside from the "thrills & chills" thing being a bit corny, the art on all three of these is great, so somehow Sony is also more or less nailing the poster marketing, too. Whoever is running this marketing campaign needs a raise.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

