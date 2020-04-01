"Love Wedding Repeat" Trailer: Netflix Comedy Debuts April 10th

Love Wedding Repeat is a new comedy debuting on Netflix next week, on April 10th to be exact. The film stars Sam Claflin as the brother of a bride who is trying to keep her wedding day on track as exes and trouble begin to show up. The hook is that the film will play out multiple versions of the day will play out. it is an interesting twist, and one that we do not exactly know how the film will go about deploying it. You can watch the trailer for Love Wedding Repeat down below.

Love Wedding Repeat Trailer

While trying to make his sister's wedding day go smoothly, Jack (Sam Claflin) finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend (Freida Pinto), an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away (Olivia Munn) in alternate versions of the same day.

A Possible Sleeper Hit?

This could be a sleeper hit for the streamer. Everyone seems to be at home watching Netflix right now if the constant Tiger King posts are any indication. A good screwball romantic comedy could be gold right now. That twist is an interesting hook as well. Is this Groundhog Day-style where the brother relives the entire day over and over again? Are these alternate timelines? Look, I am fully prepared for the film to more than likely not answer these questions. Love Wedding Repeat probably isn't interested in answering said questions. That doesn't mean that this has to go the way of every other romantic comedy though. Lean into the sci-fi aspect!

The not so great poster for the film is also down below, offering no clues whatsoever.

Love Wedding Repeat, starring Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Freida Pinto, Joel Fry, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Tim Key, Allan Mustafa, Alexander Forsyth, and Stefano Patti hits Netflix next Friday, April 10th.