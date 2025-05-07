Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

28 Years Later: New Poster Plus 2 BTS Images And 6 HQ Images

Sony Pictures has released a new poster with two behind-the-scenes images and six high-quality images from 28 Years Later.

The film opens in about a month and a half, during a competitive release window in theaters.

Marketing so far has been measured, but the new poster suggests a bigger push may be imminent.

The new poster features an image of the skull tower we have seen a few times.

It might be time for Sony Pictures to start really kicking up the marketing for 28 Years Later. We're about a month and a half away, and it's opening during a very busy month. So far, Sony has been pretty conservative with the marketing including a trailer for a trailer that was pretty fantastic in terms of setting a tone.

Early this morning, they dropped a new poster, once again featuring that tower of skulls we have seen a couple of times now. The official press site also got a new one-pager, and the summary has changed slightly, with two behind-the-scenes images and six high-quality images. Perhaps that means a new trailer is right around the corner. On the official X/Twitter account where the poster was shared, it was captioned "Memento Mori." In Latin, that phrase translates to "remember (that you have) to die," but it's also a noun, defined as "an object, as a skull, serving as a reminder of death or mortality" The post seems to indicate that the tower in the poster is a Momentori Mori, in either a literal or figurative sense.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

