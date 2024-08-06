Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: 2 BTS Images, TV Spot, And Another New Poster

Warner Bros. has released two behind-the-scenes image, a TV spot, and another new poster for the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Warner Bros. has not had a great summer, but they are looking to make a comeback at the Venice Film Festival later this month, where they will premiere two of their big fall films. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Joker: Folie À Deux is the one-two punch that Warner Bros. is hanging a lot of its fall faith in, and they are both getting film festival debuts, which are notoriously lacking in nuance. So if either of these films isn't great, everyone coming out of Venice will say they are terrible, and you can't come back from weeks of mediocre or bad press after a major film festival debut. Just ask Disney and the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a pretty quick turnaround, with the Venice debut happening not long before the wide release, and the tickets for said release went on sale yesterday. We have some behind-the-scenes images featuring director Tim Burton, a short TV spot, and another poster, this time from 4DX.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

