28 Years Later: New TV Spot Reminds Us That "There Are No Rescues"

The new TV spot for 28 Years Later reminds us that there is no rescue once we go onto the mainland. The long-awaited sequel arrives in theaters on June 20th.

Article Summary 28 Years Later drops a tense new TV spot hinting at the dangers waiting on the mainland.

Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunite for a chilling sequel nearly two decades in the making.

Sony is launching a new trilogy in the acclaimed 28 Days Later universe, starting with this highly anticipated film.

Horror fans get a glimpse of fresh footage and ominous worldbuilding as the June 20th release date approaches.

We have a lot of fun projects coming out in June, but one that feels like it has been in the works for years is, well, 28 Years Later. Everyone always sort of thought a third movie might come out someday, but then the years turned into a decade, and nothing happened. However, long-awaited sequels to films with cult followings have had some success at the box office in the last couple of years. So, Sony got their hands on a new trilogy of films in this universe with director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland both returning. The first of the (hopefully, the third hasn't been greenlit yet, technically) comes out next month, and they've been doing a pretty awesome job marketing it. Horror movies are one of the rare times when less is very much more. The new TV spot they released today drops a little bit of worldbuilding and some new footage. It's a reminder that if you're on the mainland, no one is coming for you, and there is no rescue. It's a stark reminder that to survive in this world, people have had to make some very tough decisions, and likely, part of this plot will be exploring people who have dealt with said decisions better than others.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

