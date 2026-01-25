Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, 28 years later: the bone temple, nia dacosta, sony pictures

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Director Breaks Down a Major Return

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director Nia DaCosta discusses one character's return and how it was shaped.

Article Summary 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple brings Cillian Murphy's Jim back into the acclaimed horror franchise.

Director Nia DaCosta details why Jim's return had to feel grounded and deeply connected to the series' roots.

The story follows cult leader Jimmy Crystal, blending viral horror with intense new threats and returning heroes.

The sequel scores strong reviews and box office, with a fifth 28 Years Later film already in development.

After almost two decades away from screens, the 28 franchise returned in 2025 with 28 Years Later, a grim, emotional continuation of the Rage virus story that earned critical praise and solid box office, grossing about $150 million worldwide. The quick success made the already-planned follow-up almost inevitable, which brings us to 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, a new sequel that not only continues the Holy Island storyline but also finds a way to bring Cillian Murphy's Jim back into the fold.

Conceptually, the film picks up in the aftermath of 28 Years Later, following Spike as he is drawn into the orbit of Sir Jimmy Crystal, a cult leader whose followers turn worship of the dead into something insanely dangerous and theatrical. Ralph Fiennes' Dr Ian Kelson then becomes the uneasy bridge between the infected, the cult, and whatever might come next for the virus itself, while the film slowly builds toward a surprise ending that revisits a familiar location (in addition to teasing Murphy's larger return).

Speaking with GQ, director Nia DaCosta explains that anchoring Jim's reappearance in that original domestic space was key.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Filmmaker on Jim's Return

DaCosta tells the outlet, "As a fan of the first [movie], I was completely gagged—and gooped, as they say—to be the one directing his return. In the script, he's making tea and toast for his daughter, and teaching her about history. And he's in that house, which he was in from the very first movie. And I was like, this cannot be some big hero returns, pew-pew-pew craziness. It has to feel grounded, and human."

The cast this time around includes Fiennes, Jack O'Connell as Jimmy Crystal, returning newcomer Alfie Williams as Spike, and Erin Kellyman, alongside Murphy's brief but headline-grabbing appearance. So far, reviews have been largely enthusiastic, with the film holding a mid-90s approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earning praise for DaCosta's bold direction and Fiennes' intense performance.

At the box office, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple opened around $13 million domestically and roughly $31 million worldwide so far, a softer launch than 28 Years Later but a respectable start for a comparatively modestly budgeted horror sequel. And, with a fifth film already in development, Jim's recent return to the screen reiterates that this world is far from finished.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is in theaters now.

