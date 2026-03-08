Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, radio silence, scream, scream 7, scream vi

Scream VI Directors Say They Originally Envisioned a Darker Scream 7

The directors of Scream (2022) and Scream VI reveal what they would have brought to Scream 7 if they returned to the franchise.

Article Summary Scream 7 sets franchise records with a massive $64.1M US and $97M global opening, despite mixed reviews.

Original Scream VI directors, Radio Silence, reveal their darker, more intense vision for Scream 7.

The released Scream 7 takes a different direction, focusing on Sidney Prescott and her family’s safety.

Kevin Williamson’s final version balances legacy and new faces, but fans debate its place in the series.

Scream 7 just hit theaters and immediately turned into quite a box office win. In fact, the movie opened to about $64.1 million domestically and roughly $97 million worldwide, which is also the biggest opening weekend the series has ever had. That is an especially loud result considering this is also shaping up as the worst-reviewed entry in the franchise's three-decade run, with Rotten Tomatoes currently listing a 33% percent critics' score.

But at the very least, Scream 7 delivers what a lot of longtime fans wanted after years of franchise turbulence, another Sidney Prescott-centered chapter. And this time around, the movie's hook stays close to Sidney's new life as a new Ghostface emerges in the quiet town where she has tried to build something stable, but the threat turns immediate when her daughter becomes the next target. That said, the film's release has reopened curiosity about the version that almost existed before all the behind-the-scenes reshuffling. And now, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, better known as Radio Silence, have been talking about their loose early thoughts from back when their involvement was still on the table.

Scream VI Directors on What They Would Have Brought to Scream 7

They told Entertainment Weekly, "We never read a draft of any version of Scream 7 that we were going to do because we had left to do Abigail before that. The thing that we had in our minds for Scream 7 was sort of like, 'How hard can we go with this?' It was the thing that we talked a lot about. For us, it was always this idea of, [if] Scream VI is like a secret feel-good movie, Scream 7's going to f— you up. That was as much as we ever got to."

That comment offers an intriguing perspective now because Kevin Williamson's finished film clearly chooses a different lane. Instead of chasing an escalation for escalation's sake, it puts Sidney back in a protective, close-to-home scenario and builds the suspense around what it costs to keep your family safe when your past (or legacy) will not stay buried. The cast still reflects that specific balance of legacy and newer blood, with Neve Campbell leading alongside Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. But regardless of how you feel about where the actual Scream 7 ranks (and it's arguably the weakest script and reveal so far), there's still no denying that the result is a major box office moment for the horror franchise.

Scream 7 is playing in theaters everywhere now.

