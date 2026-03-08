Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, scream, scream 7

Scream 7 Star Says the New Film is Closer to the Originals in Tone

One of the legacy stars of Scream 7 says that the recent films leaned further into violence than the first four installments.

Article Summary Scream 7 star Matthew Lillard says the new film returns to the suspenseful tone of the originals.

Recent Scream entries leaned heavily into violence, moving away from the franchise's earlier style.

Despite promises of classic suspense, Scream has always delivered intense and graphic kill scenes.

Scream 7 opened to franchise-best box office numbers even amid mixed reviews for its script.

Scream 7 is already inspiring the familiar franchise debate, not just about who is under the mask, but about what kind of Scream movie fans want in 2026. And with Kevin Williamson stepping into the director's chair and star Matthew Lillard back in the mix, one of the loudest talking points has been tone, especially the balance between suspenseful cat-and-mouse stalking and the series' occasional appetite for more overt brutality.

In a new interview tied to the film's release, Lillard looked at the 2022 reboot era and Scream VI as movies that were drifting toward something sharper and more contemporary, and he suggested that shift came with trade-offs. "I do think there's a different charm between the early films and where the films were going. I think they were becoming more violent and more of the time, and that's a big departure from the cat-and-mouse thing that happened in the first couple of movies. I think this one has a lot of those [early] elements that we're all hoping fans really appreciate."

Scream Has Never Actually Avoided Violence, Including Scream 7

The interesting wrinkle is that Scream has never been squeamish when it wants to swing hard. The very first film's opening is still one of the nastiest tone-setters in mainstream slasher history, ending with Casey Becker disemboweled and left hanging from a tree. Then, years later, Wes Craven's Scream 4 delivered a kill that many fans still cite as the franchise's most gruesome, with Olivia attacked and disemboweled while her friends watch helplessly from across the street. So, if the claim is that only the newer films "got violent," he might want to revisit just how brutal the first four films are (respectfully, of course).

Yes, to some extent, Scream 7 does bring back more of that stalking rhythm and small-town unease, but it also includes at least one death set-piece built for discomfort rather than adrenaline, with a victim suspended and attacked in a way that limits their ability to fight back and stretches the moment out. If anything, that kind of scene argues the franchise is still happy to go dark when it wants to, even while it tries to recapture earlier tension beats. Still, whatever side you land on, the audience turnout has been loud. The film opened to a franchise-best $64 million domestically and about $97 million worldwide, even as reviews have been extremely rough on the script and Stab-esque elements.

Scream 7 is in theaters now.

