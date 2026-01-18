Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple, Avatar: Fire and Ash, the housemaid, Weekend Box Office, zootopia 2

Avatar Holds Off 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple At Weekend Box Office

Avatar: Fire and Ash won a fifth straight weekend at the box office, as 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple disappoints.

Article Summary Avatar: Fire and Ash dominates MLK weekend box office, claiming the top spot for a fifth straight week.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple falls short of expectations, opening with just $13 million in second place.

Zootopia 2 breaks records to become the highest-grossing MPA animated film, hitting $1.7 billion globally.

Weekend box office up 5% from last year, with Mercy and Return to Silent Hill to debut next weekend.

Avatar: Fire and Ash once again topped the weekend box office for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, holding off 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. This is the fifth week in a row the film has topped the box office, and worldwide, the James Cameron film has pulled in $1.3 billion. It has slowed considerably compared to the other two films in the franchise, but again, as we have been discussing here, anytime you can get over $1 billion in guaranteed box office for a film, you do it. This is nothing but a win for Disney, and any other talk is ludicrous.

Avatar, 28 Years Later, Zootopia, Housemaid Put MLK Weekend Gross Up +5% from 2025

Avatar holds off The Bone Temple, which came in well below Sony's expectations with only $13 million. That is less than half what last summer's 28 Years Later took in its opening weekend. In hindsight, it was probably a bad idea to release them so close together, especially when the franchise was coming off an 18-year hiatus and not exactly a high-grossing one to begin with. Third place went to Zootopia 2, which over the weekend overtook Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing MPA animated film of all time. It sits at $1.7 billion at the moment, and will cross the $400 million mark domestically this week. The highest-grossing animated film of all time is last year's Ne Zha 2 at $2.2 billion. Fourth place was The Housemaid, and in fifth place was Marty Supreme, which, after this weekend, is now the highest-grossing film for A24 ever.

The weekend box office top five for January 16:

Avatar: Fire and Ash- $13.3 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple- $13 million Zootopia 2- $12 million The Housemaid- $8.2 million Marty Supreme- $5.4 million

Next week, Amazon MGM opens Chris Pratt thriller Mercy wide, and Cineverse releases Return to Silent Hill into theaters, bringing back yet another horror franchise to the big screen. Mercy is an interesting one, but at this point, I still think Avatar holds Mercy off and stays number one again next week, as the box office looks like it will be pretty low next weekend.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!