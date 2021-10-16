3 New High Quality Images from The Batman

DC FanDome has wrapped and the show closed out with a new trailer for The Batman. It made sense from a marketing level that they would debut a new trailer at FanDome considering that they dropped the first trailer during the first FanDome. The new trailer is pretty interesting looking and there are some absolutely bonkers insane looking shots. Do we need another Batman movie? Who knows, but we didn't know we needed director Matt Reeves's two Planet of the Apes movies until they happened. If there was someone we could trust to make a good Batman movie it's the guy that made the latter two entries of the one the best trilogies of the last ten years. A new trailer means the WarnerBros. media site is updated with some new high-quality images so let's check them out.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (the Planet of the Apes films), stars Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time) as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne; Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the Hunger Games films) as the GCPD's' James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Black Mass) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot. It will be released on March 4, 2022.