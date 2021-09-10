Disney Shifts a Few Release Dates, The Little Mermaid Set for May 2023

Disney has released a new slate for their upcoming releases, including giving some big movies official release dates. The big one is we finally have a date for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is dated for May 23, 2023. That's pretty far away considering that this movie wrapped production last month, but Disney has sat on movies for a long time before. For those of you wondering about the infamously lost Bob's Burgers movie that has been reportedly sitting on a shelf since before the Fox buyout finally has a date of May 27, 2022. Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley will finally be in front of our eyes as a wide release on December 17th of this year. We also got a list of new Marvel movie dates with no titles, and there are four for 2024. Marvel movies will be released on February 16th, May 3rd, July 26th, and November 8th of 2024. The full new slate is below.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (Searchlight), previously dated on 12/3/21 (Limited), moves to 12/17/21 (Wide)

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th), previously dated 1/7/22, is removed from the schedule

UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT (Searchlight) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) dated 4/8/22

BOB'S BURGERS (20th) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) dated 5/27/22

UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT (Searchlight) is the updated title of UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) dated 6/10/22

UNTITLED SEARCHLIGHT (Searchlight) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney), dated 8/12/22

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th), previously dated 9/16/22, moves to 9/23/22

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th), previously dated 10/21/22, is removed from the schedule

UNTITLED DAVID O. RUSSELL (20th) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney), dated 11/4/22

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th), previously dated 1/13/23, is removed from the schedule

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th), previously dated 3/24/23, is removed from the schedule

THE LITTLE MERMAID (Disney) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION dated 5/26/23

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th), previously dated 6/9/23, is removed from the schedule

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney), previously dated 12/15/23, is removed from the schedule

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) is now dated 2/16/24

UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney) is now dated 3/1/24

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) is now dated 3/22/24

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) is now dated 5/3/24

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) is now dated 5/24/24

UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney) is now dated 6/14/24

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) is now dated 7/5/24

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) is now dated 7/26/24

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) is now dated 11/8/24