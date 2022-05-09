8 High-Quality Images from Avatar: The Way of Water

Well, this came a little earlier than expected. When we got the chance to see the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water back at CinemaCon, we were told that the trailer would be appearing in theaters with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters and would drop online a week later. However, it seems that Disney and Fox are as in the past as this franchise is because leaked versions of this trailer were online before the weekend was even over. It appears that Disney decided that cutting their losses and getting a good version up was a better idea than leaving all of those crappy versions as the only way people outside of theaters could see the teaser. They dropped the trailer and posters, but they also dropped eight new high-quality images from the teaser as well.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on December 16th, and to whet audiences' appetites, the studio will re-release Avatar in theaters on September 23rd.