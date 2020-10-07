9 New Pictures from The Witches to Fuel Your Childhood Nightmares

The Witches is one of those books that most of us read as kids and that we all probably got scarred from on some level. Like most books written by Roald Dahl, there is an uncurrent of terror underneath all of the whimsey, and this book was no different. That's one of the reasons why director Robert Zemeckis seemed like such a natural fit for this material. However, despite the A-list director and cast, Anne Hathaway, as the Grand High Witch is just perfect casting, the movie has been mostly kept under wraps. Before the trailer drop last Friday, the last we had heard about the film was back in June when Warner Bros. decided to remove the movie from the schedule entirely.

"'The Witches' is a wonderful reimagining of Roald Dahl's timeless tale that combines world-class filmmaking with fantastic performances. It's fun for the whole family and ideal for this time of year," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group in a press release.

Now it's getting a direct to HBO Max release, which is interesting. We're going to have to see how it goes for this production. Warner Bros. has done a few direct to VOD releases during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is the first one to go direct to the streaming service, so this could be a defining moment for releases from Warner Bros. for the rest of 2020 and into early 2021. We have nine new pictures from Warner Bros. after the release of the trailer.

"This film, with its stellar cast, is outstanding," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max in a press release. "We are thrilled to be able to use our platform to deliver timely, relevant and engaging new content during this time when the theatrical experience is not available to everyone."

Summary: The tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.

The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis, stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, and Codie-Lei Eastick. It will stream on HBO Max on October 22nd.