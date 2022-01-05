A Banquet: Faith Based Horror Pic Coming On February 18th

A Banquet is a new religious horror thriller coming from IFC Midnight on February 18th, starring Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Kaine Zajaz, and Lindsay Duncan, directed by Ruth Paxton from a script by Justin Bull. Religious horror is always tricky, but the hook with this one being more family-based is a good one. This is the debut feature for Paxton, and you can see the trailer down below.

A Banquet Synopsis

"Widowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer her own but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith, Betsey refuses to eat but loses no weight. In an agonizing dilemma, torn between love and fear, Holly is forced to confront the boundaries of her own beliefs. Starring Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Kaine Zajaz, and Lindsay Duncan, directed by Ruth Paxton from a script by Justin Bull. A Banquet releases in select theaters, digitally, and on-demand February 18th."

Paxton looks like she has a good eye for horror, and the proof is that this was an official selection of TIFF. There is something about family horror with a twinge of religious bend to it feels right up my horror alley these days. IFC Midnight is coming out swinging these first few months of the year, and I don't know, something tells me that this one is going to be one of the better horror films of the winter. A Banquet will debut in select theaters, digital platforms, and on-demand on February 18th. It looks like one that should be on your radar for sure.