A Complete Unknown: Live On Set Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Searchlight has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for A Complete Unknown, which focuses on the singing live on set aspect of the film.

If you were tired of hearing about all of the on-set live singing on Wicked but thought you were going to get a break because the movie is finally out, we have some bad news for you. The live singing thing is a gimmick that is very much not going anywhere, and when we're talking about biopics about musicians, it does mean that we won't have a repeat of someone getting an Oscar for lip-syncing to a movie with some of the worst editing ever. Searchlight doesn't have a musical coming out, but they do have A Complete Unknown, which is walking the line because it's a biopic about a musician, in this case, Bob Dylan. We've heard a bit about the live singing already, but Searchlight has released a new featurette talking about all of the work that went into not only star Timothée Chalamet singing live on set but also playing the instruments as well. Have we overcorrected from the lip-syncing Oscar win? Times they are a-changin' indeed.

A Complete Unknown: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 25th.

