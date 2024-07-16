Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a different man

A Different Man: First Trailer, Poster, and Image Have Been Released

A24 has released the first trailer for Aaron Schimberg's A Different Man. It stars Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, and Adam Pearson.

Article Summary A24 unveils the dark comedy 'A Different Man' with a riveting trailer and visuals.

Sebastian Stan takes on a captivating role, balancing Marvel fame with indie films.

Aaron Schimberg's third feature could be his mainstream breakthrough this awards season.

Limited release set for September 20, 2024, with a nationwide launch on October 4.

A24 continues to find fun movies to distribute, and A Different Man appears to be another one of those films. It's being called a "dark comedy" by some of the people who got the chance to see it at the Sundance Film Festival, and those are always so much fun–they are very hard to pull off, but when they work, they work like gangbusters. We got the first trailer, poster, and some images today, along with a summary that gives us an idea of what this film is about. There is a chance that some people might think that Adam Pearson's face is special effects makeup, but it isn't, and if you've ever watched Under The Skin, you'd recognize him. Sebastian Stan continues to balance his Marvel jobs with some fascinating features from smaller artists. This is writer and director Aaron Schimberg's third feature film, and considering that it got picked up by a studio notorious for throwing its weight at projects no one would expect and the release date putting it right at the beginning of awards season, this could be the movie that introduces him to mainstream audiences. Since this is a festival film, some reviews and reactions are out there, but the rest of us will be impatiently waiting until September/October.

A Different Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.

A Different Man, written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, stars Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, and Adam Pearson. It will have a limited theatrical release on September 20, 2024, and it will be released nationwide on October 4, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!