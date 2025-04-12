Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie, film, minecraft, Warner Bros

A Minecraft Movie Director Says There are Several Sequel Opportunities

The director of A Minecraft Movie reveals that there's still plenty of content that could be explored in future installments.

Article Summary Minecraft director Jared Hess eager for sequels, exploring untapped biomes and characters.

The first film shattered records, earning $157M in its opening weekend.

Jack Black and Jason Momoa star in the live-action adaptation of Minecraft.

Future films could explore new dimensions and fan-favorite game elements.

The blocky world of Minecraft has unsurprisingly stormed the big screen, and director Jared Hess is already dreaming of the vast possibilities of a sequel. Because, in a recent interview, Hess specifically shared his enthusiasm at the notion of getting to dive back into the pixelated universe—and with A Minecraft Movie breaking records for video game adaptations, the stage is likely set for more cubic adventures in the future.

The filmmaker explains to GamesRadar+, "Oh, [coming back for a sequel would] be so much fun. Yeah. I mean, look, there's… the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing." His excitement taps into what makes Minecraft a cultural juggernaut: its boundless creativity. The first film, released on April 2, 2025, introduced audiences to a live-action take on the Overworld and Nether, starring Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison. Though, as Hess notes, the game's vast array of biomes—like snowy tundras or sprawling oceans—and its quirky characters, from witches to pillagers, remain untapped cinematic gold.

The Current State of Video Game Adaptations and A Minecraft Movie Success

Of course, it's important to note that video game films have been on a hot streak lately, with hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 proving the genre's box office clout. A Minecraft Movie quickly joined the ranks by shattering records, pulling in $157 million domestically during its opening weekend—the highest debut ever for a game-to-film adaptation. With a global haul of over $301 million against a $150 million budget, it's also clear that the appetite for these stories is growing.

Overall, Hess's sequel tease isn't just wishful thinking either; it's essentially a nod to the game's sandbox nature, where mods and player-driven narratives keep the world evolving. A sequel could explore the End dimension or introduce fan-favorite elements that have yet to be adapted, offering fresh stakes for Steve and crew. For now, Hess's chair is warm from the first film's success. Whether he'll craft another Minecraft tale depends on audience demand in the coming weeks, but with box office records in tow and a director eager to build more, the odds look stacked in his favor.

Would you be interested in another Minecraft film?

