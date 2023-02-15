A New Look At The Live-Action Remake Of The Little Mermaid We don't have a full trailer yet, but Disney has released a new 30-second TV spot for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Disney has some big movies coming out this year, but one that could be massive is the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. They released a first look at the film back in September at the D23 Expo, and while some aspects of the film looked a little wonky, people were generally pretty impressed. We haven't seen much since, but we're heading into a new year now, and the marketing push has started. We don't have a full trailer yet, but we have a 30-second TV spot that features new footage, including first looks at characters like Eric and Ursula.

The Little Mermaid: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, The Little Mermaid stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.