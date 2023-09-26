Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Angel Has Fallen, film, gerard butler, lionsgate, night has fallen

A Producer Behind Night Has Fallen Responds to a New Trilogy Question

One of the producers of the Has Fallen franchise starring Gerard Butler is offering his take on the chances of getting another trilogy.

Night Has Fallen will be the fourth installment of Gerard Butler's Has Fallen film series, though we also know there are plans to expand their series through a television series, too. So basically, the franchise has a lot to offer its audience over the next several years.

But after telling a story over the course of a trilogy, does the fourth film suggest more stories are planned for Butler's character? Here's what we know so far.

Is Another Has Fallen Trilogy Possible?

When speaking to Collider about how the next film of the Angel Has Fallen franchise (Night Has Fallen) could lead to an opening for a new trilogy of events, longtime producer Les Weldon tells the publication that there's definitely a chance for more of Butler's Has Fallen films. Weldon hints, "Ooh, again, another three. Unless the next one does… you know. It's the same as Expendables. We need to do the next one, and if that works as well as the previous three, then anything is on the table, really."

When previously speaking about what the upcoming fourth installment might contain, Butler explained ComicBook, "We have a really fun idea; it just needs to be to be developed. But it's been fun recently, making action. I will say — I want to play more the Tom Hanks of action movies. Let me take a break from the Mike Banning, where it's literally seven or eight full-on fight sequences in every movie: fistfights. And actually claiming the characters that are real, who have to pull something extraordinary out of themselves that an audience can really identify with because that's what we need right now."

The upcoming Night Has Fallen film doesn't have an official filming date or release window confirmed as of yet; however, after three previous films with various projects still in development, at least fans know that it's coming sooner or later!

Night Has Fallen will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who is dually responsible for the screenplay and story, also penned by Robert Mark Kamen. Along with Weldon, the film is said to be produced by Butler, Alan Siegel, Heidi Jo Markel, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner.

