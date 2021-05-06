A Quiet Place Part II Final Trailer Shows More Survivors, Backstory

Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 John Krasinski-directed horror A Quiet Place with Part II. The film, which comes to theatres on May 28 and Paramount+ 45 days later, was among the first delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer shows Krasinski's Lee Abbott at a grocery store to pick up fruit before panning over to the space shuttle toy that foreshadowed the beginning of the 2018 film.

The flashback continues seeing the elderly owners watching the TV as the chaos breaks out. Lee asks, "What happened?" The clerk said, "Some bomb I think" before fading to black. The trailer then shows something falling from the sky as townsfolk run amid the chaos. Lee guides his daughter Reagan (Millicent Simmonds) to run away. After the Paramount logo, it fast forwards to the present with Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and the children following the events of the 2018 film walking carefully in the woods. Evelyn extends her barefoot carefully before the next shot where the three are at a train depot walking on the tracks as the voiceover starts, "I don't know why you came all the way up here. There's nothing left" before revealing Cillian Murphy's character Emmett.

Still hopeful, Evelyn says, "There are people out there. People worth saving." After some brief scenery shots, we see her wielding a shotgun taking aim, and cocking the barrel. We see additional suspense shots before we hear Djimon Hounsou's character saying, "Most people had given up hope." With action shots followed by a few pull quotes, we see Evelyn lay a cross for her lost loved ones followed by more running, escaping, driving, and surviving. We close with a shot of Evelyn escaping a death angel coming out from behind her before the title card. Shot on a more meager $17-21 million budget, the 2018 film became a tremendous success at the box office making $341 million worldwide.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Quiet Place Part II (2021) – Final Trailer – Paramount Pictures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpdDN9d9Jio)

Paramount also released an accompanying featurette with Krasinski and Blunt talking about the importance of the theatrical experience.