A Quiet Place Part II Moves Up From September to Memorial Day

In a move that will hopefully become a thing now that the vaccine is starting to distribute to the public, a movie has moved up its release date. A Quiet Place Part II was the second movie from a major studio that was delayed in March 2020, with Peter Rabbit 2 from Sony coming in two days before. It was notable because the delay happened extremely close to the initial release date and was the first domino that sent everything falling. There were rumors that Paramount had spent 60% of its marketing budget already, and pulling wasn't an option, but the writing appeared to be on the wall. Paramount would go on to delay more movies that day, and Universal would prove that they were ahead of the crowd as they delayed their movies a full year. A Quiet Place Part II would move to September because that seemed possible at the time but got delayed again to April 2021. Just six weeks ago, Paramount made the decision to move the movie from April to September, and now they have moved it again. According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has dated Quiet Place Part II for May 28th, where it will be going up again Disney's Cruella.

Earlier today, Universal decided to delay F9 a month and vacated that slot. Instead of letting Disney completely own the month of May with Black Widow and Cruella, Paramount decided to jump in. It's looking more and more likely that theaters should be able to let a decent amount of people in by the end of May, but we'll have to see what happens. Now that A Quiet Place Part II has left September, Paramount has also slotted in Infinite, a science fiction thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O'Brien, Rupert Friend, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, into September 24th.

Summary: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II, directed by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. It will be released on May 28, 2021.