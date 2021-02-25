Mission: Impossible, A Quiet Place to Paramount+ 45 Days After Release

Paramount Pictures is not pulling a full-blown Warner Bros. with their streaming service, but they are shaking things up a bit. Late in 2020, Warner Bros. announced that they would be moving their entire 2021 slate to a hybrid release that will come out on HBO Max for 31-days and release in theaters at the same time. Paramount isn't closing the theatrical window, but they are shortening it a bit. The normal theatrical window is 90 days, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, movies in theaters will go to Paramount+ after 45 days. Some of the major movies that will be involved with this move include Mission: Impossible 7, A Quiet Place Part II, and more. There are also going to be Paramount+ exclusive productions, and for that, the studio is going the horror route with a new Paranormal Activity movie and a prequel to Pet Semetary. They are also working on a movie called The In Between, "a supernatural thriller to star Joey King and Kyle Allen and written by Marc Klein. Arie Posin will direct. The story tells of a teenage girl who, after surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, begins to believe he's attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld. King, Robbie Brenner, and Andrew Deane are producing while Jamie King and Klein exec produce."

MGM movies will also find a home on Paramount+ eventually through their partnership with Epix though that is a little different. No Time To Die will be part of this partnership which is going to give the service a hefty library at launch. This will include over 2000 titles, 700 of which will come from the Miramax library of films.

Epix will get a 90-day exclusive pay TV window for many Paramount theatrical titles before those titles become available on Paramount+ and Epix. More importantly for Paramount+, the streamer now gets access to titles not just from MGM but from other studios as well.

So it sounds like Paramount is really pushing for Paramount+ to be a service that people are going to want in the coming months. We'll have to see how that ends up working out, but that is an impressive library of films. That being said, DC Universe has shown up that your streaming service can look impressive as hell, but that doesn't mean it's going to end up being a success. It doesn't quite sound like Paramount is betting the farm on Paramount+, but they are certainly hoping it's going to be a winner.

Across six films, the Mission: Impossible movies have made a total of $3.5 billion, with the most recent entry, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, bringing in just under $800 million worldwide. Star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie announced back in January 2019 that they had both signed on for two more movies. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny have confirmed that they are returning for the seventh installment. We also have some more new cast members, which include Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Nicolas Hoult, and Shea Whigham. The seventh movie will be released on November 19, 2021, and the eighth will be released on November 4, 2022.

A Quiet Place Part II, directed by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. It will be released on September 17, 2021.